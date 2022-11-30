 
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ returns to theatres for limited re-release

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ returns to theatres for limited re-release

Top Gun: Maverick is all set to grace the big screens as Paramount Pictures has announced a special treat for the franchise fans.

The Tom Cruise starrer blockbuster sequel of Top Gun will be re-releasing for a limited time in next month from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15, 2022.

This release includes showings in nationwide theaters including those with select premium large formats and IMAX.

Top Gun: Maverick managed to impress the audience as the film received immense success with its lengthy theatrical run this year, earning $716 million domestically and over $770 million internationally.

In addition to incredible box office success, Top Gun: Maverick has also been met with widespread acclaim from critics and moviegoers alike.

“Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen,” said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures.

“This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

Top Gun: Maverick also became Cruise's highest-grossing movie of his career. Moreover, the movie’s soundtrack also won the No. 1 album and soundtrack spot on iTunes and the No. 2 album on Spotify.

