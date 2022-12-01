 
BTS J-hope bags a big win at MAMA Awards 2022

J-hope made his fans proud by winning The Most Popular Male Artist at MAMA Awards. 

His speech paid tribute to his fans, the undefeatable ARMY and his friends from BTS that made his fans even more emotional.

J-hope also made appearance at red carpet in his signature stylish way. After winning the award, he made an emotional phone call to Jin and made him talk to the ARMY.

 J-Hope also performed on his song ‘Future’ after which RM took to his Instagram and shared a clip of him performing.

BTS will soon be pursuing their mandatory military service which begins with Jin who will be in the boot camp by December 13. Other members of the band haven’t decided on their schedules yet because Indigo, comprised of 10 tracks will be released on December 2. 

