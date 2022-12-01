BTS to feature in new Disney+ Docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS is all set to release a docuseries, titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, about the band's debut and capricious history.

On Wednesday, November 30, Disney+ Singapore's Twitter account shared the teaser trailer of the docuseries, titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

In the trailer, the septet group said that fans can expect "stories of our growth from our debut to today," cited from Variety.

RM referred to the title track of their second studio album and said, "We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears."

The band's 'maknae' Jungkook added, "I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen."

Although the tweet said that this is going to be an "exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series," it is still not known whether it will be only be released in Singapore or internationally as well.

There is no set date for the release of the docuseries yet, but they are confirmed to release in 2023.

The outlet reports that the band "continues to push group content" since it revealed that the members are shifting to their solo projects and are preparing for military enlistment.

Check the teaser out below:


