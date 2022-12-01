Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' floats in the air with immense success

 
Dua Lipa's Levitating from her 2020 sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, is soaring high with success.

According to Variety, Levitating is Dua Lipa's one of two songs from the Future Nostalgia album to be certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA.

The single has amassed a whopping 1.3 billion streams, and 539,000 in sales. The song also has an airplay audience of over 5 billion listeners, as per Luminate.

Furthermore, the song also swept Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 song for all of 2021, although it culminated at No. 2 on the weekly chart.

Dua Lipa released two official remixes of Levitating, one with Madonna and Missy Elliott. She also made the third one with DaBaby, however after his controversial comments were made public, she disowned that version.

The outlet reveals that the song was created on one day at Sarm Studios in London by Dua and her co-creators.

