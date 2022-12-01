 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Louis Theroux has recently revealed that he wants to interview Elon Musk after he confirmed about the second series of his popular BBC programme.

On Wednesday, Louis took to Twitter and wrote a tweet in which he discussed about his interest to interview the Tesla CEO for his new show.

He tweeted, “@elonmusk I've been commissioned for a second series of my BBC interviews. Follow me back and DM me pls.”

In an interview with BBC Factual, Louis stated, “It was a huge pleasure making the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews and I'm thrilled it connected with audiences and now we're allowed to make some more.”

“'Massive thanks to the BBC for believing in the idea and for supporting us every step of the way. Expect more big stars, intimate access, and three times BAFTA winning excellence from yours truly,” added the 52-year-old.

Meanwhile, the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews had several guests including Katherine Ryan, Dame Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

