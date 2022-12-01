Chris Pratt debuts surprising look for upcoming Netflix movie 'The Electric State'

Netflix's upcoming movie The Electric State stars Chris Pratt. The actor was seen is his surprising transformation for the movie.

The actor 43, was spotted filming his upcoming movie on November 29th, 2022. Pratt rocked a shaggy wig and mustache as well as a rugged wardrobe that included a dirty white t-shirt under a black vest, dark jeans with a western-style belt, and black boots. He was also joined by co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who wore a purple jacket and had her long blonde hair down, via HollywoodLife.

The upcoming movie is about an orphaned teen who “traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the flick is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Simon Stålenhag.

Apart from Pratt and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the cast will include big names such as Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Jenny Slate, Brian Cox and Billy Bob Thronton.

Earlier in November 2022, one of the members of the crew passed away and Pratt mourned their death, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning," the actor, 43, who is currently in production on the Netflix movie, wrote on Instagram Stories November 5th. "Reminder to hold your loved ones close."

A source close to Netflix told Deadline the crew member was killed in an off-set car accident that occurred "after working hours" in Georgia, where The Electric State is being filmed, on November 4th.