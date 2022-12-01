 
Prince William, Kate Middleton do not need 'touches' to 'over-sell' love

Prince William and Kate Middleton exude sheer respect and love for one another amid US trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently in Boston for Earthshot Prize, show they are a 'strong-bonded couple', says body language expert.

Expert Judi James noted: “First impressions, or the attribution effect, are powerful and long-lasting, meaning William and Kate’s arrival poses in the US are vitally important intentional gestures in terms of making an instant impact and selling their style of charisma.

“Dressed simply and elegantly in toning stylish suits, William and Kate showed first and foremost that they are a couple in love via three key telltale signs.

“Their subliminal mirroring rituals - in step and visually in tune, this type of body language matching and mimicry is a subtle but powerful signal of a strongly-bonded couple.

“As Kate and William step off the plane and descend the steps their poses and movements are twinned and synchronised.

“There’s no need for touches like hand-holding or hugging to either communicate or over-sell their love because their visual symmetry does it for them”.

She continued: “Their eye-gaze and the softened facial expressions - even under the pressure of this visit William and Kate use eye contact as they walk side by side and the softened, rounded-cheek smiles that the eye contact produces is what is usually referred to as ‘the look of love’”.

“Kate’s small preening gesture draws attention to the earrings, adding to the very supportive glances she throws at her husband as he speaks to their hosts.

“As Kate speaks we can see William gazing proudly and adoringly at his wife, with the earring very much in his eye-line," she concludes.

