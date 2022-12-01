 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Trailer for 'When You Finish Saving The World' out now, starring Finn Wolfhard

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Trailer for 'When You Finish Saving The World’ out now, starring Finn Wolfhard

Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is all set to play  the leading role in the upcoming film When You Finish Saving The World.

The movie will be released on January 20, 2023.

Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, as well as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the indie band The Aubreys, who is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix, hit series.

The 19-year-old actor is also popular for his portrayal of Richie Tozier in the 2017 film adaption of IT and its sequel IT: Chapter Two.

A24 has revealed the first official trailer for the movie When You Finish Saving The World. The trailer highlights the tensed mother-son relationship between Wolfhard and Moore as it depicts the emotional turmoil that some people face while attempting to figure themselves out and the damage they sometimes cause to those around them.

Watch the Trailer

When You Finish Saving The World is Based on Jesse Eisenberg’s 2020 audible original audio drama by the same name.

It is written and directed by Eisenberg, marking the famed actor’s directorial debut.

Cast

  • Julianne Moore as Evelyn Katz
  • Finn Wolfhard as Ziggy Katz
  • Alisha Boe as Lila
  • Jay O. Sanders as Roger Katz
  • Billy Bryk as Kyle
  • Eleonore Hendricks as Angie

