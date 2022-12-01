 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Afflecks 2003 movie Gigli
Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez said she wants a sequel to Gigli, which is her and husband Ben Affleck's critically acclaimed movie.

The host Joe Sabia asked Lopez on her work in movies and television shows in Vogue's 73 Questions video. At one point he asked which movie she would want a sequel for, and she smiled and said, "Gigli."

"Critically acclaimed!" Sabia quipped as Lopez chuckled.

"Who has made you laugh the most between takes?" he further asked. Lopez, 53, responded, "My husband, Ben."

According to Lopez, Hector Lavoe's biopic El Cantante 2006, in which she co-starred with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony, is her most underappreciated film, and 2019's Hustlers was her most difficult project.

She also expressed regret over rejecting the 2002 Diane Lane-Richard Gere thriller Unfaithful.

Martin Brest wrote and directed the criminal comedy titled Gigli, in which Affleck portrayed Larry Gigli.

More From Entertainment:

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis
Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years

Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’
Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash

Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash
Robert De Niro expected to star in Netflix's political thriller 'Zero Day'

Robert De Niro expected to star in Netflix's political thriller 'Zero Day'
King Charles to campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism amid latest row

King Charles to campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism amid latest row
U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis

U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis
Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle

Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle
Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?

Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?
James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'

James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'