Thursday Dec 01 2022
Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega shared how she really felt about the shocking plot twist at the end of Netflix's Wednesday and how she felt about it.

During the promotional videos for the Netflix series, Ortega sat down with Entertainment Tonight and explained how she felt about the ending.

The series is directed by Tim Burton who added his own touch of whimsical and dark in the show. In the series, Wednesday Addams is consumed by a murder mystery she believes herself to be at the centre of that involves both Nevermore and Jericho, the town in which the school is located.

[The post contains spoilers for Netflix Wednesday Season 1]

“I kind of anticipated it," Ortega told ET of the twist.

“I wasn’t too worried about it. I was just excited to see what she would do because it’s one thing to read something on a page. I've never done something so fantasy-oriented either, so I was wondering what this is going to look like.”

“I remember the day. Christina [Ricci] was saying, ‘I have a gun in my hand and you're going to tell me that a bee lands on it and we decide not to shoot.' There’s a lot of logical things that you question, but then again, with a show like this, it's campy and fun and it’s not supposed to be taken seriously. Sometimes, you just have to shut logical thoughts down and just let the fantasy play out,” Ortega explained, adding that knowing Burton was signing off on every plot surprise gave her comfort.

“I think his approval and everything, his overseeing everything was comforting.

