Karan Johar wants THIS actor to depict his childhood on-screen

Karan Johar revealed that he wants his childhood to be shown in his biopic

Filmmaker Karan Johar wants a biopic to be made on his childhood and revealed that Ranveer Singh is the perfect person to play his biopic.

Karan was asked on a live show that who will be suitable to play him in his biopic to which he replied: “I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon and he will do his best.”

Previously, he revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen. “My childhood, I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid.

“I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that he dislikes when people call him KJo and wants people to call him by his name.

Karan Johar is one of the prominent directors of the Indian film industry. He gave the industry some really outstanding films like; Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year and more, reports Etimes.