Thursday Dec 01 2022
Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett turned heads when they finally stepped into the spotlight eight months after his infamous Oscar appearance.

The 54-year-old actor on Wednesday arrived at the star-studded premiere of his movie Emancipation in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett and children Trey, Willow, and Jaden, Will cut a stylish figure in a three-piece maroon suit which he paired with a pale pink button-up shirt.

The King Richard star recently kicked off his “apology tour” where he aimed to shed his 'dad bod' and get into the 'best shape' of his life.

Will also kept his arms locked with Jada throughout the evening as the couple’s relationship became a hot topic since Oscars 2022.

Talking about his film, Will told The Hollywood Reporter: “When I took this film, I envisioned the potential service it could be to modern social conversation. I thought it would be a necessary reminder of some of the roads we had gone down as a country in the past to potentially avert any of those similar paths.”

“To have a movie like this in this time for me, and even this time in my life, is poetic perfection,” he added.

