Thursday Dec 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary has been branded a ‘victimhood fest’ by a prominent royal expert following the release of its trailer on December 1, 2022.

GB News editor Dan Wootton took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the one-minute-long trailer to the Sussexes’ Netflix doc, titled Harry & Meghan, which includes never-before-seen photos of the couple who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

Slamming the trailer and the docuseries itself, Wootton wrote: “Right on cue, Harry and Meghan drop the trailer for their victimhood fest on Netflix. Shameless.”

“Meghan has already destroyed the Markle’s. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. Small mercy that the late Queen doesn’t have to live through this,” he added.

Wootton’s scathing remarks came as other royal experts and fans also slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for the timing of the trailer release; the teaser comes just a day before Harry’s brother Prince William is due to host the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston, US. 

