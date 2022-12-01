Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is looking forward to co-parenting with Kanye West following their divorce settlement.

An insider spilled to People Magazine that the reality TV star is feeling “very relieved” after signing the terms of their separation one year after Kim filed for divorce from Ye.



The source told the outlet, "[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on.”

“Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past" as the Kardashians star "didn't want the divorce to go to trial," the source said.

The outlet further shared that Kim is optimistic that co-parenting with Kanye would become peaceful now.

"Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," the source said. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them.”

“She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on,” the insider shared.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four kids; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.