 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Karitk Aaryan reacts to replacement star hilarious memes
Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to the memes game online on the reports of him replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3.

Among other memes doing the rounds on the internet, one caught the actor's attention that suggested Kartik will replace Tom Cruise in the hit Hollywood franchise Mission Impossible.

Kartik opened up about his hilarious memes and told India Today, “I also laugh at it when I read it. Someone recently sent me a meme that I might replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible also. I laughed it off."

He also said, "I don't care. Honestly speaking, even if I have done more, I don't count. It is always about the film and not about if it is a sequel or not. I am not thinking like that. I just look at the story, the script. If I like the story, I won't leave it only because someone says it is a remake or sequel. The same person will come and watch the film in theatre. Why should I disturb my mindset with that?”

Freddy, Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3 are the upcoming film of the Bollywood star.

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Varun Dhawan was first choice for Hera Pheri 3: DIdn't accept put of respect for Akshay Kumar

Varun Dhawan was first choice for Hera Pheri 3: DIdn't accept put of respect for Akshay Kumar
Abhishek Bachchan comes onboard for Karuppu Durai hindi remake

Abhishek Bachchan comes onboard for Karuppu Durai hindi remake

Tusshar Kapoor says he met cops for 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor says he met cops for 'Maarrich'
Urvashi Rautela opens up on being trolled and linked with Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela opens up on being trolled and linked with Rishabh Pant
Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film

Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6
Ayushmann Khurrana jams with Dehli street singer

Ayushmann Khurrana jams with Dehli street singer

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being criticized for doing 'remakes'

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being criticized for doing 'remakes'

Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Makkah

Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Makkah
Shehnaaz Gill breaks down in a show with Ayushmann Khurrana

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down in a show with Ayushmann Khurrana