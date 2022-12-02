Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to the memes game online on the reports of him replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3.

Among other memes doing the rounds on the internet, one caught the actor's attention that suggested Kartik will replace Tom Cruise in the hit Hollywood franchise Mission Impossible.

Kartik opened up about his hilarious memes and told India Today, “I also laugh at it when I read it. Someone recently sent me a meme that I might replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible also. I laughed it off."



He also said, "I don't care. Honestly speaking, even if I have done more, I don't count. It is always about the film and not about if it is a sequel or not. I am not thinking like that. I just look at the story, the script. If I like the story, I won't leave it only because someone says it is a remake or sequel. The same person will come and watch the film in theatre. Why should I disturb my mindset with that?”

Freddy, Shehzada, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3 are the upcoming film of the Bollywood star.

