Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘right all along’ about Royal Family’s racism

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prior complaints about racism in the UK have just been brought into the limelight, following Lady Susan Hussey public debacle.

Royal commentator and author Paul Baldwin began this conversation by questioning Meghan Markle’s prior admissions of racism.

His claim came as part of a new piece for Express UK and wrote, “Was Meghan right all along? Is our treasured royal family actually deeply racist?”

In light of how “it caused hideous embarrassment to Wills and Kate - and by extension the entire nation - as they touched down in the USA for their first American tour.”

Before concluding however, Mr Baldwin also clarified that while, “It just seems hard to credit that of William and Harry. But the rest? The older generation? After Lady Hussey's impossibly gauche behaviour you wouldn't necessarily bet against it today would you?”

Meghan Markle cries in front of pricy Hermes blanket, sparks backlash

‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots

Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?

Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals

King Charles honoured in Canada as ahead of state

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56

Will Smith details major challenges he faced while filming ‘Emancipation’

