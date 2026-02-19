Katie Price drops baby bombshell amid row with husband's ex

Katie Price is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, Andrew Lees

Katie Price and Lee Andrews have announced they are expecting a baby following their shotgun marriage in Dubai.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she revealed her engagement to Lee last month, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32, confessing she didn't see a future with him

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.





And on Wednesday, Katie claimed she is having Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex Alana Percival, with Lee also writing: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji.

On Wednesday, Lee's ex has shared a scathing post where she accused him of 'conning his own father' and 'taking everything you have until you have nothing left and have to rely on him.'

Mother-of-five Katie wrote in response: '@larnaapercival I know rejection doesn't feel nice and I'm married to @wesleeeandrews the man you want and will never have again.

'Your constant lies and put-downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl. I know the truth and your now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that's left.

'I know all about you and who you are at least I'm the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I'm having his child.

'He's the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you. I'm the real feminine woman he deserves, not the male version you are.

'Now disappear under that bridge you irrelevant little troll.'

Katie Price is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, Andrew Lees, who has reportedly not returned to UK following claims that he is banned from leaving Dubai.