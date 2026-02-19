Adam Peaty's mum seen upset amid 'death threats' post: 'bury me'

Adam Peaty's mum Caroline shared poignant messages about motherhood

Adam Peaty's estranged mother, Caroline, looked visibly upset as she was seen for the first time after sharing a heartbreaking post about family on the day the Ramsay documentary was released.

Caroline, 60, cut a casual figure as she was spotted near her home on Wednesday, shortly after sharing a post about children being loved without expectation.

The Netflix docuseries titled Being Gordon Ramsay has just landed on the streaming platform, allowing viewers to peek behind the curtain of his life.

Caroline official Instagram account

It was previously revealed how Caroline, 60, would still feature in the new series despite her requests to be removed from it.

Holly and Adam are joined by both the Ramsay and the Peaty families at their engagement party. Interestingly, Caroline was briefly shown at the celebration.

Caroline official Instagram account

Tensions between the families reportedly escalated into a messy conflict, with Adam not inviting his family including his mum, Caroline to the wedding.

Following the show's release, Caroline took to social media on Wednesday to share a post which said: 'Parents often focus on growth, correction and outcomes. Grandparents focus on being.

'No grades, no pressure, no fixing. A study showed children with active grandparents show higher emotional security scores by age 10.

'When a child is loved without expectation, self-worth becomes internal, not negotiated.'

In a further post on Instagram, Caroline re-shared the following: 'When I die, bury me with a picture of my children.

'Because the greatest thing I've ever done isn't my career, my house, material things or the money I've made.

'It's the sleepless nights nights I survived, the tiny hands I held, the laughter, the tears, and every hug that healed me.

'The greatest thing I've ever done is become a mother.'

Just days earlier, Caroline had also written about 'dark times.'