Katie Price's tribute for Peter Andre steals focus amid 'pregnancy' reveal

Katie claimed she is having Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post

February 19, 2026

Katie Price has given a surprising nod to ex husband Peter Andre as she announced she is 'having a baby' with her new  husband, Lee Andrews. 

On Wednesday, Katie claimed she is having Lee's child in a fiery Instagram post, directed at his ex Alana Percival, with Lee also writing: 'Soon to be three' alongside a pregnancy emoji.

However, Katie added an interesting twist by using the 2006 single she  recorded with her first husband, Peter, titled The Best Things In Life Are Free, as the background song for the pregnancy announcement.

The track holds special memories for the former couple, as it featured on their joint album, A Whole New World, which they released in the noughties when they were still married.

The pair were married for four years until they split in 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together.

After years of feuding, the axes jointly released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past and promising never to speak negatively about each other again.

Taking to Instagram, they both posted: 'Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

'We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.'

The statement continued: 'We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.'

Katie Price is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, Andrew Lees, who has reportedly not returned to UK following claims that he is banned from leaving Dubai.

