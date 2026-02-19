Gordon Ramsay shows off £7.5M London mansion makeover in Netflix show

The stunning property was originally purchased by Gordon and Tana in 2002

Gordon Ramsay has finally revealed the renovations he has made to his £7.5 million mansion in London after months of planning rows.

The Netflix docuseries, titled Being Gordon Ramsay, has just landed on the streaming platform, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

In clips from his six-part show, Gordon offered a glimpse into his lavish home, showcasing the transformations he began in 2022.

He revealed that the kitchen has been redesigned with dark wood and marble finishes.

The stunning property was originally purchased by Gordon and Tana in 2002 for a staggering £2.8 million.

The living room now features vast bookcases and low-level lighting.

Gordon and Tana were previously forced to vacate their home in 2022 while extensive renovations were made.

The couple share children Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, and Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and Jesse, two. It comes after Gordon shared his parenting regrets, admitting he missed the essence of fatherhood in his new Netflix show.

In the first episode of the docuseries, Gordon opened up about his troubled childhood with his alcoholic dad, Gordon. He says he sometimes prioritised work over being there for his four eldest children; daughter Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack 26, and Tilly, 24.

He says: 'I, sadly, had a torrid relationship with my father. My father called me a snob once. And I said, "No, definitely not a snob. I just want to get out of the s**t mess I was born in.'

For those unversed, Gordon juggled three jobs to support his family and lived in 15 different council estates growing up.