 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsay shows off £7.5M London mansion makeover in Netflix show

The Netflix docuseries, titled 'Being Gordon Ramsay,' has just landed on the streaming platform

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

The stunning property was originally purchased by Gordon and Tana in 2002
The stunning property was originally purchased by Gordon and Tana in 2002 

Gordon Ramsay has finally revealed the renovations he has made to his £7.5 million mansion in London after months of planning rows. 

The Netflix docuseries, titled Being Gordon Ramsay, has just landed on the streaming platform, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

In clips from his six-part show, Gordon offered a glimpse into his lavish home, showcasing the transformations he began in 2022. 

He revealed that the kitchen has been redesigned with dark wood and marble finishes.

The stunning property was originally purchased by Gordon and Tana in 2002 for a staggering £2.8 million. 

The living room now features vast bookcases and low-level lighting.

Gordon and Tana were previously forced to vacate their home in 2022 while extensive renovations were made.

The couple share children Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack, 26, and Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and Jesse, two. It comes after Gordon shared his parenting regrets, admitting he missed the essence of fatherhood in his new Netflix show.

In the first episode of the docuseries, Gordon opened up about his troubled childhood with his alcoholic dad, Gordon. He says he sometimes prioritised work over being there for his four eldest children; daughter Megan, 27, twins Holly and Jack 26, and Tilly, 24.

He says: 'I, sadly, had a torrid relationship with my father. My father called me a snob once. And I said, "No, definitely not a snob. I just want to get out of the s**t mess I was born in.'

For those unversed, Gordon juggled three jobs to support his family and lived in 15 different council estates growing up.

Adam Peaty's mum seen upset amid 'death threats' post: 'bury me'
Adam Peaty's mum seen upset amid 'death threats' post: 'bury me'
Nicola blamed in viral clip liked by Romeo amid Beckham feud
Nicola blamed in viral clip liked by Romeo amid Beckham feud
Katie Price drops baby bombshell amid row with husband's ex
Katie Price drops baby bombshell amid row with husband's ex
Shia LaBeouf spotted on shirtless run after jail release
Shia LaBeouf spotted on shirtless run after jail release
Tom Noonan dies: ‘Manhunter', ‘RoboCop 2', ‘Heat' star was 74
Tom Noonan dies: ‘Manhunter', ‘RoboCop 2', ‘Heat' star was 74
Lil Poppa dies, rapper was 25
Lil Poppa dies, rapper was 25
See ‘The Gates' trailer: James Van Der Beek's final movie after death
See ‘The Gates' trailer: James Van Der Beek's final movie after death
Chef Anne Burrell: ‘Suicide note' discovered dated to morning of death
Chef Anne Burrell: ‘Suicide note' discovered dated to morning of death