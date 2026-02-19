Nicola blamed in viral clip liked by Romeo amid Beckham feud

Romeo Beckham appeared to hint at how firmly he stands by his parents amid his estranged brother Brooklyn's feud with the family.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement earlier this month in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife.

He claimed his mum danced 'inappropriately on' him at his wedding in 2022.

While much of the Beckham family has maintained a silence since the statement, Romeo appeared to take a dig at his estranged brother, when he appeared in a video with the caption: 'Imagine hating we are just here like.'

It seemed the model has shared his honest feelings about the feud after reacting to a video from a pop culture influencer on Instagram.

Social media star Ash Cantley shared a video claiming that 'Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son.' Romeo has since 'liked' the clip, offering a hint at his true reaction to Brooklyn's feud with his family.

In the video, Ash says: 'I take it all back. Nicola is the problem. Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son, I think Nicola forced him to make that statement.

'I saw an interview with Victoria, and she was like ''I'm a girls' girl, I love girls, that's why I have the business I have, and you have to be a real a-hole for me not to like you.

'And I was like ''oh yeah Nicola's an a**hole.''

Later in the clip, she continued: 'And then when you look at Nicola's friends, the amount of people who have dropped her. Selena Gomez? Like your reputation matters, and her reputation is really bad.

'I saw an interview with David, this was like right after Brooklyn released his statement, and he's like ''you know, kids make mistakes, and you have to let them make mistakes'', and it was like a very grounded answer.

Detailing Nicola's relationship with Anwar Hadid, Ash continued: 'Nicola dated Anwar when he was a teenager, Anwar cut off his family for three years too, so there's a pattern here that I think we need to look as a whole.

'I feel bad for Brooklyn, because I do feel like, I do believe he feels these things. I think his wife is pushing him to come out and defend her publicly.'

'I do think it was a mistake for him to release that public statement because when he and Nicola divorce, if that happens, he's gonna want his family.

She captioned the post: 'I go back and forth. Trying this pov out. Also I think David and Victoria should put up with Nicola even if they don't like her for their son's sake.'

This week, Brooklyn also unfollowed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay - a close family friend and Harper's godfather - after he advised the chef not to 'forget where he came from' and suggested his 'infatuation' with his actress wife Nicola is behind the ongoing rift.