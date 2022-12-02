Eng vs Pak: England all out for 657 in first innings

 
  • England toyed with inexperienced bowling attack four batsmen smashing hundreds.
  • England had resumed their innings on 506-4 on Day 2.
  • Leg spinner Zahid Mahmood  takes four wickets at 235 runs.

A dominant England racked up a mammoth first innings total of 657 all out on day two of the opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Electing to bat on a flat track, England toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack with four of their top five batsmen smashing rapid hundreds.

Resuming on 506-4 after thoroughly dominating the opening day of the contest, England batters continued to score at a breakneck pace even though Naseem Shah (3-140) made early inroads for Pakistan.

Visiting skipper Ben Stokes fell after an 18-ball 41 and Liam Livingstone managed nine in his debut test but overnight batsman Harry Brook (153) was simply unstoppable.

Brook, who smashed six fours in a Saud Shakeel over on Thursday, milked 27 runs from a Zahid Mahmood over.

Naseem finally ended Brook's 116-ball blitz which contained five sixes and 19 fours.

Leg spinner Zahid bled 235 runs — most by any test debutant — in 33 overs for his four wickets.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are also scheduled to play in Multan and Karachi.

