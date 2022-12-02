 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'greatly edited' trailer calls for more 'drama'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked for dramatising their Netflix docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who flaunt their loved up chemistry for the cameras and talk about 'protecting' their family, are stirring controversy in the air, says expert.

Journalist Afua Hagan told Talk TV: “They’ve definitely heightened up the drama.

“[There were] very emotional scenes at the end with Harry throwing his head back and Meghan crying.

“We had that scene as well where she was kind of hunched over in the chair - I wonder what she was looking at on her phone.”

She added: “It’s a greatly edited trailer. It definitely brought out the excitement. As soon as I watched it I had to watch it another five times.”

Ms Hagan continued: “We’re definitely going to have some commentary on the press and the Royal Family.

“That shot with all those photographers lenses, the newspapers coming out.

“Then, maybe some stuff about them growing up. You had Harry and Meghan through the years and then morphed into their grown up selves.” 

