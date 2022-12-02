 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots
‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots

The wait is finally over as Disney has officially unveiled the title and trailer for Indiana Jones 5, leaving fans in excitement.

The fifth installment of Harrison Ford starrer action and adventure franchise will be called Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny.

The gripping trailer shows a de-aged Harrison returning to his adventurous roots as the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones.

The trailer also opens with some classic, death-defying Indy antics as he jumps between speeding cars – donning his iconic fedora for the last time as his character takes on a new adventure in the clip.

In one of the shots, Harrison says, “I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things. Things I can’t explain,” to villains played by Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, along with Indy’s goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny is directed by James Mangold. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Watch the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here.


More From Entertainment:

Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics

Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?
Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals

Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals
King Charles honoured in Canada as ahead of state

King Charles honoured in Canada as ahead of state
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘right all along’ about Royal Family’s racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘right all along’ about Royal Family’s racism
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for posting swastika

Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56

Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56
Will Smith details major challenges he faced while filming ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith details major challenges he faced while filming ‘Emancipation’
Rishi Sunak talks 'past experience' with racism as Palace comes under fire

Rishi Sunak talks 'past experience' with racism as Palace comes under fire
Meghan Markle 'truth' has more holes than 'swiss cheese': Expert

Meghan Markle 'truth' has more holes than 'swiss cheese': Expert