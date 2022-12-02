 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance together on a song in the trailer
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance together on a song in the trailer

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus’s trailer released which gave fans a hint of Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the film.

Previously, rumours were circulating on social media about Deepika’s cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film and now that has been confirmed.

Both Singh and Padukone can be seen dancing their hearts out to the song ‘Current Laga Re’ at the end of the trailer.

She carried a traditional ethnic look in the song as she donned down a bright pink outfit. Her entry in the trailer was outstanding as she winked before beginning her dance. Her wink melted her fans and left them in awe.

Take a look at the trailer:

The Ram Leela actress was earlier spotted at the airport where paparazzi asked her about the Cirkus trailer. Deepika just winked in response.

The fans are now thinking that the reply was a hint. One of the fans wrote: “The wink was a hint.” Meanwhile another fan wrote: “Omgggg DP is in it!!! I’m so happy.”

Cirkus features: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Pooja Hedge, Siddhartha Jadhav. The film is all set to release on Decemeber 23, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes
Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

Varun Dhawan was first choice for Hera Pheri 3: DIdn't accept put of respect for Akshay Kumar

Varun Dhawan was first choice for Hera Pheri 3: DIdn't accept put of respect for Akshay Kumar
Abhishek Bachchan comes onboard for Karuppu Durai hindi remake

Abhishek Bachchan comes onboard for Karuppu Durai hindi remake

Tusshar Kapoor says he met cops for 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor says he met cops for 'Maarrich'
Urvashi Rautela opens up on being trolled and linked with Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela opens up on being trolled and linked with Rishabh Pant
Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film

Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6
Ayushmann Khurrana jams with Dehli street singer

Ayushmann Khurrana jams with Dehli street singer