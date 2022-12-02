 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell steps outside after sparking fan concern with 'unrecognisable' look

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Simon Cowell stepped outside in style at the Royal Variety Performance 2022 at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening after leaving fans baffled earlier in the day.

The TV mogul, 63, appeared on stage to speak to a star-studded audience, including the likes of Ellie Goulding, Rita Wilson, and Becky Hill.

Britain's Got Talent judge, public appearance came just hours after he sparked worry with his fans in a video shared to social media, where he looked 'unrecognisable'.

This time too, Simon looked completely different with a smooth complexion and bright white teeth.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The music mogul cut a bossy style in black trousers and a suave blazer with glossy lapels, which he styled with a black jumper.

He sported a well-groomed beard and styled his dark locks in a spiked gelled style for the lavish event, which is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on December 20 - and will be the first since the Queen died in September.

This year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex are set to represent the Royal Family. In previous years it has been attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the now King Charles.

Simon's appearance at the performance comes after fans expressed their concern over a promotional video shared on social media earlier on Thursday.

