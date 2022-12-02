 
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Victoria Beckham looked effortlessly chic as she attended the Business of Fashion VOICES 2022 event in an elegant black coat held at Soho Farmhouse.

The fashion designer looked ethereal at the event donning long black belted trench coat outfit paired with black tight leggings.

Posh Spice was one of the guest speakers at the event where she shared with the audience “the numerous obstacles she’s had to overcome” in her career as a fashion designer.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The mother-of-four completed her elegant look with matching heels while she styled her brunette tresses in waves.

Opting for a minimal make-up look for the evening, Victoria wore a barely visible necklace along with some rings for the event.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
This comes amid rumours that Victoria is taking a lot of stress because of her husband David Beckham who landed in controversy due to his ambassadorship role in the Qatar World Cup.

