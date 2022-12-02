Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, talked about his daughter Suhana Khan's reaction to his acting break.

Speaking to Deadline, Shah Rukh said he took a break from acting to spend more time with kids, who were studying abroad.

He said that he realised that when kids go far away to study and call him, he could not join them if he was in the middle of a shooting schedule.

"So, only their mother would go, when Suhana transferred from London to New York, I thought I’ll keep six or seven months she may feel lonely in New York, she may want me to come, and if the wife can’t go, I’ll say I’ll go, I’m free. If you’re making films and you’re in a look, it becomes difficult to just fly down," the Pathan actor said.

Further, Shah Rukh said, "Suhana never called him and he did not sign any films thinking that she'll call him. But one day, he called Suhana and asked him if he can start working. To which his daughter asked him, 'Why aren’t you working?’

And SRK said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York. She said, ‘No, I’m having too much fun."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.