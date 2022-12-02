 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhanas reaction to his acting break
Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, talked about his daughter Suhana Khan's reaction to his acting break.

Speaking to Deadline, Shah Rukh said he took a break from acting to spend more time with kids, who were studying abroad. 

He said that he realised that when kids go far away to study and call him, he could not join them if he was in the middle of a shooting schedule.

"So, only their mother would go, when Suhana transferred from London to New York, I thought I’ll keep six or seven months she may feel lonely in New York, she may want me to come, and if the wife can’t go, I’ll say I’ll go, I’m free. If you’re making films and you’re in a look, it becomes difficult to just fly down," the Pathan actor said.

Further, Shah Rukh said, "Suhana never called him and he did not sign any films thinking that she'll call him. But one day, he called Suhana and asked him if he can start working. To which his daughter asked him, 'Why aren’t you working?’

And SRK said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.  She said, ‘No, I’m having too much fun."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani
Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame

Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame
Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods

Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’
Simon Cowell steps outside after sparking fan concern with 'unrecognisable' look

Simon Cowell steps outside after sparking fan concern with 'unrecognisable' look
Prince William facing ‘absolute disaster’ with race row at Buckingham Palace

Prince William facing ‘absolute disaster’ with race row at Buckingham Palace
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck daughter Violet makes rare appearance at White House

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck daughter Violet makes rare appearance at White House

Prince Harry reflects on ‘protecting’ his family in trailer for docuseries

Prince Harry reflects on ‘protecting’ his family in trailer for docuseries