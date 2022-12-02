 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
Friday Dec 02, 2022

Cocaine Bear helmed by Elizabeth Banks: check out the trailer

Elizabeth Banks' latest directed project, Cocaine Bear, is slated to hit tthe screen since the trailer has been launched.

Cocaine Bear is developed by Universal Pictures and based on a true story. It follows a black bear who mistakenly consumes cocaine and runs amok in a murder spree. The murderous rampage part is a small tweak in the story not real.

The cast of the movie includes, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and newcomer Scott Seiss.

According to Variety, this is the final acting project of Ray Liotta and one of the first movies of the actor to have come out following his demise in May 2022 at the age of 67.

The producers are, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller with Banks, Brian Duffield and Max Handelman producing for Brownstone Productions.

The filming took place in Ireland at the end of 2021. The movie is slated to hit the screens on February 24, 2023.

Check out the trailer below


