 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

BLACKPINK successfully completed their two day concert in London, England and was commended for handling a potentially dangerous situation.

The first stop of the Born Pink tour was in London, England. BLACKPINK is currently in Europe for 10 of their 45 scheduled concerts.

According to Koreaboo, the group's first concert in London was at the ninth-largest building in the world with the capacity of 20,000. Since there were only two UK concerts, so the stadium was expectantly packed.

Fan accounts revealed that on the second day of the concert "rambunctious crowd began pushing, causing the front of the standing section to become uncomfortably crowded."

Members noticed the crowd surge and before the situation became dangerous, they asked the crowd to move back to create space.

BLACKPINK member Jennie shared that during her solo performance on stage she saw someone being pushed behind and reminded, "Safety is our top priority. We ask for your cooperation to please respect each other. Be mindful of each other (Especially no pushing please)."

Jennie also received attention as she hilariously "called out" BLINKS for not stepping back. She said, "i don’t see anyone moving."

See the reactions of fans below:


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'
Kelsey Parker still wishes his late husband Tom good night before going to bed

Kelsey Parker still wishes his late husband Tom good night before going to bed
Holly Willoughby shows off her knockout legs in black mini dress at beauty event

Holly Willoughby shows off her knockout legs in black mini dress at beauty event

'Cocaine Bear' helmed by Elizabeth Banks: check out the trailer

'Cocaine Bear' helmed by Elizabeth Banks: check out the trailer
Netflix is bidding farewell to 'The Office' in multiple international regions: Find out

Netflix is bidding farewell to 'The Office' in multiple international regions: Find out
BTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' sales get record-breaking achievement

BTS RM's solo album 'Indigo' sales get record-breaking achievement
Natalia Bryant continues to honour her later father Kobe Bryant: Find out how

Natalia Bryant continues to honour her later father Kobe Bryant: Find out how
Netflix acquires streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series 'Blood Ties'

Netflix acquires streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series 'Blood Ties'
Strictly's Helen Skelton sold sentimental items she shared with ex-husband Richie Myler

Strictly's Helen Skelton sold sentimental items she shared with ex-husband Richie Myler
Hilarious Hollywood memes in 2022 that took internet by storm

Hilarious Hollywood memes in 2022 that took internet by storm

Victoria Beckham's smokey eye makeup is the BEST thing you'll see today

Victoria Beckham's smokey eye makeup is the BEST thing you'll see today