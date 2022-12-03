BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

BLACKPINK successfully completed their two day concert in London, England and was commended for handling a potentially dangerous situation.

The first stop of the Born Pink tour was in London, England. BLACKPINK is currently in Europe for 10 of their 45 scheduled concerts.



According to Koreaboo, the group's first concert in London was at the ninth-largest building in the world with the capacity of 20,000. Since there were only two UK concerts, so the stadium was expectantly packed.

Fan accounts revealed that on the second day of the concert "rambunctious crowd began pushing, causing the front of the standing section to become uncomfortably crowded."

Members noticed the crowd surge and before the situation became dangerous, they asked the crowd to move back to create space.

BLACKPINK member Jennie shared that during her solo performance on stage she saw someone being pushed behind and reminded, "Safety is our top priority. We ask for your cooperation to please respect each other. Be mindful of each other (Especially no pushing please)."

Jennie also received attention as she hilariously "called out" BLINKS for not stepping back. She said, "i don’t see anyone moving."

See the reactions of fans below:



