Friday Dec 02 2022
Zooey Deschanel reveals she's going to host culinary show What Am I Eating

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Zooey Deschanel has recently shared she will host the culinary series titled What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel for Discovery+.

According to Deadline, the series features six episodes of 30-minute duration which is reportedly inspired by long running social series Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel.

“She’s out to solve the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping and will ask the tough questions about what Americans eat. Whether in the supermarket or our own kitchens, Zooey will explore common food mysteries, revealing the shocking truths behind manufactured food,” read the official synopsis of the new show.

Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. stated, “We are excited to follow Zooey on her culinary mission to seek out the truth behind the food we put on our dinner tables.”

“As a popular musician and actress who’s known for her fun personality, Zooey will inspire audiences to join her while she takes a closer look at the topics in each themed episode,” remarked Jane.

Reflecting on the new series, Zooey shared, “I’m very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone.”

“I’m excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies, and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there,” she added.

