 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harry's 'Montecito mansion on her neck' at Earthshot Prize ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harrys Montecito mansion on her neck at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Kate Middleton looked spectacular as she arrived to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston along with husband Prince William.

According to Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales was wearing a necklace worth more than $15 million.

The publication reported that the dazzling deco choker was gifted to Diana by Queen Elizabeth who inherited it from her grandmother Queen Mary.

Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harrys Montecito mansion on her neck at Earthshot Prize ceremony

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their Montecito mansion for $14.7 million.

"She’s wearing the Montecito mansion on her neck," a royal fan quipped.

Harry and Meghan live in their stunning house which is only a six-minute drive from Oprah's Promised Land estate. In mid-June 2020, Meghan and Harry purchased their multimillion-dollar estate in Santa Barbara County for $14.7 million (£12.8m).

Since stepping back from official duties and making America their home have relocated to a beautiful mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara where they are raising their two children, Lilibet and Archie

The Earthshot ceremony where Billie Eilish will lead a lineup including Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and the Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle performing at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, will bring to a close the Waleses’ first visit to the US in eight years.

More From Entertainment:

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6
Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival
Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation

Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation
Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith

Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith
Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’

Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’
Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant
Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating

Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating
Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo

Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo
'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx

'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx
BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina