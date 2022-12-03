Kate Middleton wears Meghan and Harry's 'Montecito mansion on her neck' at Earthshot Prize ceremony

Kate Middleton looked spectacular as she arrived to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston along with husband Prince William.

According to Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales was wearing a necklace worth more than $15 million.

The publication reported that the dazzling deco choker was gifted to Diana by Queen Elizabeth who inherited it from her grandmother Queen Mary.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their Montecito mansion for $14.7 million.

"She’s wearing the Montecito mansion on her neck," a royal fan quipped.

Harry and Meghan live in their stunning house which is only a six-minute drive from Oprah's Promised Land estate. In mid-June 2020, Meghan and Harry purchased their multimillion-dollar estate in Santa Barbara County for $14.7 million (£12.8m).

Since stepping back from official duties and making America their home have relocated to a beautiful mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara where they are raising their two children, Lilibet and Archie

The Earthshot ceremony where Billie Eilish will lead a lineup including Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and the Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle performing at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, will bring to a close the Waleses’ first visit to the US in eight years.