 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Hilaria Baldwin says Alec Baldwin 'cannot be ok' after 'Rust' tragedy

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin admits she and husband Alec Baldwin can never be okay after the fatal 'Rust' shooting.

Alec, who accidentally fired live shots on the Mexico set of the film, killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. 

“We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria told Extra

“It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," she confessed.

This comes after Alec himself admitted that things can never be the same after the tragic incident.

"I may never be the same” the 64-year-old has confessed.

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year,” he continued on Instagram.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too,” he concluded.

