Saturday Dec 03 2022
Kim Kardashian 'wants to be left alone' as Kanye 'abuses' her again

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian never cheated on Kanye West with NBA player Chris Paul, says insider.

A source close to Kim is slamming rumours stirred by Ye in an alleged attempt to defame the mother-of-four.

“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider tells Page Six.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues.

 They then accuse of Ye for attempting to “abuse and slut-shame” his ex-wife.

“She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children,” the insider adds.

