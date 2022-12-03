BTS' RM takes NPR's Tiny Desk concert to perform new album 'Indigo': Watch

BTS' RM takes NPR's Tiny Desk concert stage with solo album 'Indigo'

The Global superstar RM has made his appearance on the highly anticipated NPR (National Public Radio) Tiny Desk concert.

On December 2, RM took to the at-home concert stage at Tiny Desk on NPR Music to perform songs from his latest album Indigo album which was released on the same day.

RM started the show with his 2018 mixtape mono song Seoul. Then, he followed the opening track of Indigo, Yun which features Erykah Badu, and Still Life, a collaboration with Anderson Paak.

BTS star released his first solo album on December 2 and shared that "This time, I finally could show the world what’s really inside me and what I wanted to do. Indigo is about my whole 20s."



Meanwhile, RM’s will appear on Zach Sang live on December 3 to celebrate the release of Indigo.