Saturday Dec 03 2022
Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Sadie Sink on Brendan Fraser: 'I hadn't seen any of his films'

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink revealed that she didn't know much about co-star Brendan Fraser until she was cast next to him in The Whale.

Per Variety, during the New York City premiere of The Whale, the 20-year-old didn't watch any of The Mummy star films, saying, "To be honest, I hadn't seen any of his films. I didn't grow up with his films," adding, "Of course, now I've seen all of them."

Sink also revealed her favourite film Fraser, naming "I love 'School Ties," noting, "I think Brendan is brilliant in it," Sink added.

Brendon Fraser acted in the 1992 drama playing the role of a Jewish high schooler enrolled in an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decided to conceal his Jewish identity after concluding that many of his classmates, including those played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, are antisemitic.

