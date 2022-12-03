Britney Spears misses her two sons amid strained bond on her 41st birthday

 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Britney Spears did not forget about her family as she celebrated her 41st birthday on Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

The singer took to her Instagram shared loving tributes to her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She addressed “both of [her boys” in the caption saying, “I love you … I would die for you !!!” She added, “God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love.”

She signed off as “Mamasita” accompanied by three red rose emojis.

Spears and Federline have had several different custody arrangements since their divorce in July 2007, with Federline having majority custody for many years.

The singer and her two sons seemingly had a falling out following an explosive interview with The Daily Mail in August 2022, after the two didn't attend Spears' wedding last year to Sam Asghari.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," said Federline of the boys’ relationship with their mother, noting that they are uncomfortable when Spears posts explicit images of herself on social media.

Despite how their strained relationship got in the past two months, Spears posted a birthday tribute for the two in September, 2022.

Along with her sons, Britney also posted a tribute to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears on her 41st, seemingly extending an olive branch after a sour back and forth between the two.

The singer posted two images of her younger sibling and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption.

“It’s my [birthday] but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” wrote Britney. She went on to give “congratulations” to her sister “on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in [her] show.”

She also added, “You ain’t [sic] alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it.” In the end, she wrote, “My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

