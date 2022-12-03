 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry inflicting pain ‘to the point of no return’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at the point of no return in regards to the pain he has inflicted upon the Royal Family with the Netflix docuseries trailer.

An unnamed inside source issued this claim while speaking to the Daily Express.

They started by saying, “The King is a father who loves his son and like any parent is frustrated and worried that his two children have such a difficult relationship.”

“He is determined not to cut Harry off and believes there may still be a way back for the Sussexes.”

“The Royal Family is dreading this [Netflix] documentary but hope that once Harry and Meghan have said their piece, they can draw a line under it and move on.”

Before concluding they also added, “It is a very distressing time all round. We certainly hope grievances can be resolved and who knows where that might leave us?”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B to release new album 'next year' she says 'it's not ready yet'

Cardi B to release new album 'next year' she says 'it's not ready yet'
Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen

Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen
Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia

Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia
Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice

Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?
Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'

Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'
Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'

Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans