Saturday Dec 03 2022
Kim Kardashian soars temperature in Miami amid Kanye West cheating claims

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian appeared unfazed by the cheating allegations from Kanye West as the reality star stepped out in Miami with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality stars, joined by pal Jonathan Cheban, arrived at an exclusive party on Friday night.

She rocked a tiny top and paired it with edgy black leather pants as the model flaunted her tiny waist.

The mother-of-four completed her look with black pointed-toe boots while she kept her ‘honey’ tone tresses loose.

Adding a dramatic touch to her look, Kim wore large black shades and wore nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Khloe wore a body-fitted black suit tucked into green camouflage pants.

The girl's night out comes amidst the massive buzz created by the Donda 2 hitmaker. He tweeted: “Let's break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

Before the interview, Kanye said in an interview: “I see good things about Hitler... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

