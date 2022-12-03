Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour at Red Sea International Film Festival

Global icon Priyanka Chopra cut a stylish display as she walked the red carpet at the Women in Cinema event during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The White Tiger starlet, 40, looked stunning In a gold satin gown with ruched detail at the top.

Screen star Priyanka wore a floor-length coat in the same hue as her dress and wearing a bold statement necklace enhanced her over all look.

She wore a pair of diamond earrings and opted for a glamorous look with her make-up to highlight her pretty features.

Priyanka confidently posed with her hand on her hip as she happily had her picture taken on the night.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Red Sea International Film Festival is a 10-day celebration of cinema with a program featuring 131 films and shorts from 61 countries.

It includes a total of 34 world premieres, 17 Arab premieres, and 47 MENA premieres

Priyanka will appear in a new movie titled It’s All Coming Back to Me which is set for release next year.



