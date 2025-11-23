Chappell Roan receives support from Myles Smith

Myles Smith voices support for Chappell Roan

Myles Smith just stressed on boundary-setting between artists and fans.

After Chappell Roan said musicians should be allowed to talk openly about setting fan boundaries without being labelled "a villain or ungrateful", the Stargazing hitmaker agrees that there needs to be a "certain degree of boundary-setting" be it someone in the public eye or not.

He told Rolling Stone UK magazine: “Anyone who understands the world knows there should be a natural boundary between saying ‘hi’ or taking a picture and then somehow finding out flight information and buying tickets to make it through a security line to follow someone to a plane.”

Myles continued, “There’s just a level where it’s like, ‘This is odd.’ By no means have I ever been a victim of stalking, but I imagine there are similarities in that.

“We may know someone and we may be close to them, but there’s also a boundary of day-to-day human relationships… There should be a certain degree of boundary-setting in any relationship, whether that be someone in the public eye or some-one just living their life,” he concluded.

Myles Smith’s statement comes after the HOT TO GO! crooner talked about the cons of fame in an interview with The Face magazine.

She said: "I feel like fame is just abusive. The vibe of this - stalking, talking s*** online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public – is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband.”

"That’s what it feels like. I didn’t know it would feel this bad,” Chappell Roan concluded.