Katie Price puts on brave face after ex Carl Woods 'leaked’ recording scandal

Katie Price put on a brave face on Friday as she took her son Harvey to a hospital appointment.

The former glamour model, 44, planted a kiss on her 20-year-old son, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, as they were snapped outside the building.

And her outing comes following the star's split from fiancé Carl Woods, who reportedly released a recording allegedly of her talking about drug use last week.

Heading to the appointment, Katie strolled alongside Harvey, who was born with disabilities including partial blindness, ADHD, and Prader-Willi syndrome.

She sported an all-black ensemble with figure-hugging leggings and a faux fur long gilet, with her brunette locks sleekly styled in a slight wave.

While Harvey, who donned a bright green T-shirt, held onto his mum's arm before leaning in to give her a kiss.

Katie also took to Instagram to share snaps from her Christmas tree shopping with her kids Bunny, eight, and Jett, nine, and her sister Sophie.