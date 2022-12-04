 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Cara Delevingne claims 'men are not equipped' to make women happy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Cara Delevinge claims men do not have the right tools to make women happy.

In a documentary on BBC, the supermodel, who identifies as a bisexual, admits straight women are less satisfied with their romantic lives.

"To be honest, I think that sounds way too high. Most of my straight female friends say it's probably more like 15 or 20 per cent. Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.

"I do feel that generally men are not equipped with the right tools to be able to handle women," she continued.

"I don't want to go into the art, but it's just a lot more complicated and a lot more fun," she concluded.

