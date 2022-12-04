 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with not 'normal' looking models, Gigi goes in background

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio is partying in Miami with models amid Gigi Hadid romance rumours.

The actor, joined by various Hollywood A-listers, attended a cruise party over the weekend till 5 am.

A source tells Page Six that "there were like a hundred models. I have literally never seen more models in my life, no one was 'normal' looking. It was models, models, models".

"There was a group of girls that were wearing beaded dresses with nothing underneath at all, no underwear. You could see everything," another source reportedly said.

Other celebrities that attended the bash were Venus and Serena Williams, Jared Leto, Vito Schnabel, Reilly Opelka, Vivi Nevo and Paolo Zampoli.

