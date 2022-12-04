BTS' RM 'Indigo' hits over 20 million streams on Spotify

BTS member RM creates history on music streaming platform with his new solo album Indigo.

On December 4, Allkpop reported that BTS’ RM solo album Indigo surpassed 20.6 million streams on Spotify in the hours since its release.

With this impressive achievement, Indigo became the biggest debut in Spotify history for an album by any Korean solo artist.

In addition, the BTS star with the title track Wild Flower from the album also debuted at the No. 7 position on the global Spotify artist chart.

The mega-hit South Korean boy group member has achieved the milestone of overwhelming success with its solo album on various music charts around the world.

The album was released on December 2, 2022.