Sunday Dec 04 2022
Husband in India gets wife killed for insurance money worth INR19 million

A representational image of Police line do not cross. — Reuters/File
An Indian man allegedly got his wife killed to get her insurance money worth INR19 million by staging a road accident with a help of a history-sheeter, India Today reported. 

The history-sheeter rammed his car into the victim's motorcycle which she was riding with her cousin, eventually killing both of them in the accident. 

The incident took place in Rajasthan, India on October 5. The victim, identified as Shalu, had gone to visit a temple along with her cousin named Raju when they both were killed. 

The husband, Mahesh Chand, had got his wife insured for INR19 million prior to the murder. The police arrested the suspect. 

As per the police details, the couple used to fight frequently. In 2019, Shalu filed a dowry harassment case against her husband, sending him to jail. 

Mahesh had convinced his wife to visit a temple so that they could live a happy life, however, it was all part of the plan. Shalu took her cousin to visit the temple. They were chased by an SUV on their way which took both their lives. 

As per the CCTV, the police found out that the SUV hit the couple deliberately. They also found out that the suspect had gotten his wife insured in case she dies in an accident

The police have arrested five people including the husband, Raju, Mukesh Singh Rathore, Sonu Singh and Rakesh Bairwa. 

