Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson 

Sunday Dec 04 2022
Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Britney Spears ringed in her 41st birthday on December 2. The pop icon treated fans with her new picture on Instagram, sharing that she feels her face is similar to Jessica Simpson.

The Criminal singer showed off her similar features to Simpson in a new photo of herself, posted on Friday.

Spears dropped the paparazzi-taken close-up picture. She was seen rocking a pulled-back hair in the picture with no makeup on while looking away from the camera.

“Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale !!!” the Toxic singer wrote in the caption of the photo.

The picture garnered massive response on the platform as fans showered love on her post. “You are beautiful as always,” one fan commented while another wrote, “to be fair, jessica looked like you… happy birthday Britney.”

A third shared, “Wow, you really do” and a fourth complimented her “turquoise checkerboard top.”

Earlier, Spears gave a shoutout to her sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

She shared photos of her teen sons in separate posts along with the same special message alongside them.

Spears also praised her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, writing, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

