 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to ‘destroy’ Royal Family with ‘frank assessments’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to release a fully ‘frank assessment’ featuring the Royal Family’s many shortcomings.

Royal journalist and author Alison Boshoff issued this allegation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

Boshoff began by saying, “His family, who caused him to quit what he refers to snippily as 'my previous job', can expect a frank assessment of their failures in his eyes, too.”

“Netflix confirms that backing him up will be 'family and friends' who will talk about the impact of 'Megxit' and the run-up to it — and why they 'had' to go.”

Boshoff also went on to note how, “It's predicted that Meghan's mother, Doria, will be the one and only family member on camera, making her media debut.”

But “Meghan, famously, is not on speaking terms with anyone else in her family — and it's hard to imagine that any of Harry's family will be tripping over themselves to take part.”

