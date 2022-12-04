Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'

Greta Gerwig jokingly revealed her second pregnancy doesn't get the attention she thought it would get.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Barbie director revealed the news of her pregnancy, saying, "I am with child."



The 39-year-old added, "I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared," the Oscar nominee recounted. "It didn't get reported on."

She joked, "Turns out nobody's paying attention.

Gerwig also revealed her son Harold's reaction to the news.

"It's hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren't existent yet in front of him," the screenwriter explained.

In January 2020, Gerwig called Baumbach her "fiancé" at the Golden Globes, which made several headlines.