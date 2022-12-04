Imran Khan can dissolve assemblies before December 20: Sheikh Rashid

Former Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad addressing a press conference at Awami Muslim League Secretariat in Peshawar on April 28, 2022. — APP

Awami Muslim League’s (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies before December 20.

When asked if Khan would take this major step of dissolving assemblies, Rashid said that Khan is habitual of playing on the front foot and will dissolve assemblies by December 20.

Taking a jibe at the ruling coalition in Centre during Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the former interior minister said that the “27km government” will keep looking for shelter and support once Khan dissolves the two — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — assemblies.

Speaking about his meeting with the PTI chief, Rashid said that Khan’s only purpose is the election as the country’s economy is in shambles.

“Taking the country toward an election is necessary for national security and if the coalition government is insistent on delaying polls, then Khan will dissolve the assemblies before December 20 or 30,” the former minister said.

Earlier today in a tweet, the AML chief said Khan would accept the date for the election by December 30 or attempt the dissolution of assemblies.

He added that the result will be determined by the coalition government's decision.

"The ball is now in their court, whether they want to make or break politics," Rashid tweeted.

During the programme, when asked if there is any risk associated with the assemblies' dissolution, Rashid said that there is no risk as the PTI is already out of the National Assembly.

Rashid further claimed that the nation’s decision is one-sided and that is why the ruling coalition is "running away" from the election.

A day ago, the PTI chief maintained that he will halt the dissolution of assemblies if government agrees to conduct elections by the end of March; however, his party is not willing to wait beyond March for polls.

PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry earlier tweeted that Khan advised all the party's lawmakers to go back to their constituencies and prepare for elections.



The former information minister added that Khan has advised all PTI candidates to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections.

National Assembly elections would be held afterwards if the government does not call for general polls, but PTI would opt for polls in Punjab and KP as soon as possible.